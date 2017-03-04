The U.S. needs "Win-Win" Development, Implement LaRouche's Four Laws and Join China's New Silk Road

President Donald Trump and the 115th Congress must implement LaRouche's Four Laws for an economic recovery and join China's New Silk Road program for global cooperation and 'win-win' economic development.

Our goal is 50,000 Signatures. We'll deliver them to Congress when we reach 10k, 25k and 50k signatures!

We, the undersigned, recognize that the transatlantic financial system is on the verge of a new blowout, worse than that of 2007-2008. The conditions of life for the vast majority of Americans have been steadily collapsing over the past two decades. U.S. economic policy has focused on protecting Wall Street’s speculative bubble, instead of protecting the general welfare and future posterity of the American people. We recognize that emergency action is now needed to preempt a new financial crisis, and to put Americans back to work rebuilding our nation and our future.

To accomplish this, we ask President Donald Trump and the 115th Congress to pass and implement LaRouche’s Four Laws program for economic recovery on an emergency basis, and to join China’s New Silk Road program for global cooperation in large-scale infrastructure projects and economic development.

The Four Laws define a coherent economic recovery program, rooted in the American System of economics:

1. Reinstate Franklin Roosevelt’s original Glass-Steagall law, separating commercial lending activities from Wall Street speculation

2. Return to a Hamiltonian system of national banking

3. Direct federal credit to projects and initiatives which create rising levels of productivity and incomes

4. Launch a crash program for the development of fusion power and the rapid expansion of our space program.

The American economic recovery will be greatly accelerated if the United States joins the global infrastructure and economic development renaissance flowing from China’s New Silk Road program.

